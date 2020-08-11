B’desh Police foil major terror attack plan, nab 5 terrorists

Dhaka: A counter-terrorism team arrested five members of Neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo JMB) on Tuesday even as the banned outfit was planning to carry out major terror attacks in the country, a senior police officer said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter terrorism and Transnational Crime (CCTC) Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed the arrests by a team of CTTC from Sylhet and said that they are being brought to national capital Dhaka for further questioning.

The arrested men included two students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet and one student of Madan Mohan College in Sylhet, Sylhet police officials said.

The terrorist outfit is led by Naimuzzaman in the Sylhet region.

Islam said that continuous successful operations by the police had prevented terrorists from organising large number of ultras and carry out their sinister plans for massive terror attacks.

“The five arrested terrorists were found involved in a bomb attack on a Naogaon temple before Eid and planting a bomb on a police motorcycle in Dhaka’s Paltan, Islam said.

The terrorists were planning to attack the Shahjalal shrine in Sylhet. They had planned the attack on Naogaon temple before Eid and assigned some local contacts for the blast, the police said.

“Their involvement in other militant activities are being checked. Inquiries into the matter are on,” Islam added.

“They are being brought to Dhaka. After interrogating them and knowing the details, we will inform the media tomorrow,” he added.

He claimed that with these arrests, the CTTC team had foiled the banned group’s plan to engineer some big terror attacks on installations across the country.

A Sylhet police official said special team of police from Dhaka had raided Mirabazar, Tukerbazar, and South Surma areas in Sylhet between Sunday night and Tuesday morning and arrested the five terrorists.