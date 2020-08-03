Bengal BJP urges Mamata to withdraw statewide lockdown on Aug 5

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit has appealed to the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to withdraw the statewide lockdown on August 5, the day on which the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the proposed Ram temple is scheduled in Ayodhya.

“Earlier also the dates were changed four times. There is no harm if it is changed once more. It’s a historic occasion and a proud day for all of us. We have urged the West Bengal government to reconsider and withdraw its decision of enforcing a lockdown on August,” said BJP’s state President Dilip Ghosh.

He said the people of Bengal are already saddened by the pandemic and the state government should not increase their burden any further.

“The state government should not create an environment in which people can’t celebrate the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan,” Ghosh said.

Earlier, the state government had declared a statewide lockdown on seven non-consecutive days in August. The first lockdown of the month is slated to be enforced on Wednesday (August 5).

The state BJP also urged people to play conch shells and ring bells to celebrate the occasion on August 5. In the evening, it requested people to light up earthen lamps or diyas at every home to mark the celebration.