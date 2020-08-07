Bengaluru police arrest gangster Ravi Pujari’s associate

Bengaluru: Iqlaq Qureshi, an associate of captured gangster Ravi Pujari, has been arrested for his role in the 2007 Shabnam Developers case, an official said on Friday.

“Qureshi, an accused in the 2007 Shabnam Developers shootout case, has been arrested,” Central Crime Branch (CCB) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain said.

According to Jain, Qureshi supplied a weapon in the shootout case.

Qureshi hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and was absconding following his arrest and bail in 2007.

“Qureshi’s custody will be taken and his role in other cases will be checked,” Jain said.

The CCB is continuing its investigation on Pujari’s associates and others who are absconding.

Of over 200 cases against Pujari in the southern state, 39 are in Bengaluru, 36 at Mangaluru, 11 in Udupi on the state’s west coast and one each at Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kolar and Shivamogga in Malnad.

The other cases are in Mumbai (49) and in Gujarat (75), pertaining to extortion, kidnapping, ransom demand and murder threats.

Pujari also extorted huge amounts from popular Bollywood stars and realtors, along with his involvement in an attempt to murder case of a prominent lawyer in Mumbai.