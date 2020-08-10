BJP-led government in Manipur wins trust vote

Imphal: The BJP-led Manipur government on Monday won the trust vote in the Assembly following a hectic day-long debate after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had moved a confidence motion.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav congratulated Singh soon after the Chief Minister’s trust motion got the endorsement of the House.

The advisor to the Chief Minister, Rajat Sethi, said in a tweet: “Devious plans of the Congress to destabilise the government have failed. Congrats CM.”

The crucial one-day session of the Manipur Assembly was called on Monday to decide on the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister.

The spokesperson of the Opposition Congress in Manipur, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, said that instead of accepting the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress, the Manipur Assembly has accepted the motion of confidence moved by the BJP government.

The ruling coalition and the main opposition Congress had issued separate whips to their members to attend the Assembly on Monday and vote following their respective party lines.

A noisy scene was witnessed in the House after the BJP-led alliance won the confidence motion.