BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A BJP Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir’s Qazigund of Kulgam district on Thursday.

The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Khandey was staying in secured migrant camp along with several sarpanchs. He left the camp on Wednesday morning to visit his home at Veesu when the terrorists fired upon him.

Sources said that Khandey was just 20 metres away from his house when he was attacked by the terrorists.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is on to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for killing of the sarpanch.

There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir’s Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.