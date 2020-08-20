Bobby Deol looks forward to OTT debut with ‘Class Of 83’

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol is excited to enter the world of OTT with his next release, and he hopes his new start comes with a magical touch.

Bobby makes his OTT debut with the digitally-released film, “Class Of 83”, which premieres on August 21. The film is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Trusting the magic of new beginnings… #ThrowbackThursday First Day on the sets of #ClassOf83!,” Bobby wrote on Twitter, while sharing a photograph of himself standing in front of the vanity van while working on the film.

“Class Of 83” is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, “The Class Of 83”, and accounts the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. The film narrates how he decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.

The film also features Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.