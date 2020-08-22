BSF guns down five Pakistani intruders at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Taran Taran (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot down five intruders while they were trying to infiltrate Indian territory from Pakistan side in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

A police official said that the incident took place near Dal village of Bhikhiwind sub-division of Taran Taran district.

An AK-47 rifle, three pistols and grenades in a bag pack has been recovered from the slain Pakistani intruders, said an official.

Giving details about the incident, the official said the intruders were neutralised in the early hours, when BSF personnel spotted suspicious movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.

When the intruders were challenged, they resorted firing and in subsequent exchange of fire, all five were shot dead, said the official.

The BSF personnel have recovered the bodies of the neutralised intruders along with an AK-47 rifle and other arms and ammunition.

A BSF spokesperson confirmed that the alert troops of 103 Battalions noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the International Border along Tarn Taran, Punjab. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence, and as a result five intruders were shot dead.

Meanwhile, the BSF has cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find out if more infiltrators have sneaked into the Indian side from across the border, sources added.