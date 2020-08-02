BSNL launches ‘Bharat Air Fibre’ service in Maharashtra

New Delhi: State-run BSNL on Sunday launched ‘Bharat Air Fibre’ services at Akola in Maharashtra allowing the residents of Akola and Washim districts to get wireless internet connections on demand.

The service is part of the Centre’s ‘Digital India’ initiative which aims to provide wireless connectivity in the range of 20 km from the BSNL locations benefitting people in the remote areas.

The air fibre service was inaugurated by Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Communications and IT.

BSNL is providing the “Bharat Air Fibre Services” through local business partners of BSNL from Akola and Washim districts and these services will give fastest internet connectivity in quick time, said an official statement.

“These services are special and different from other operators as BSNL is providing unlimited free voice calling,” it said.

The PSU will provide Bharat Air Fibre connectivity up to 100 mbps speed.