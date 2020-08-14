CBI arrests two EPFO officers in Rs 8 lakh bribe case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two officials of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in an alleged Rs eight lakh graft case.

The CBI in a statement said that the agency had arrested Narendra, an accounts officer and Brajesh Ranjan Jha, an Enforcement officer, both working in EPFO in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs eight lakh from the complainant.

The CBI said that a case was registered against Narendra Kumar and an Assistant Commissioner of EPFO in Noida on a complaint alleging that they demanded a bribe of Rs nine lakh from the complainant in lieu of settling the purported amount of Rs 74 lakh payable towards EPF contribution along with penalties and interest (which would be amounting to around Rs two crore as claimed by these officials).

The agency said that the the bribe amount was reduced to Rs eight lakh by the accused.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the Narendra Kumar while accepting a bribe of Rs eight lakh from the complainant. Jha, who assisted the said Kumar was also arrested,” the agency said.

It also said that searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Noida. Both the arrested accused will be produced before a court.