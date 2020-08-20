CBI should seek Mossad, Shin Beth help for Sushant, Sridevi, Sunanda murder cases: Swamy

Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has hinted at a Dubai link in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and says the CBI should also go through previous high-profile death cases, including that of superstar Sridevi.

“With Israel and UAE Diplomatic Relations, Dubai Dadas from India are in deep trouble. So are the 3 Khan Musketeers. CBI should seek help of Mossad and Shin Beth for information on Sushant, Sridevi and Sunanda murders cases,” Swamy tweeted on Thursday.

Sridevi died on February 2018. It was said she accidentally drowned in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a Delhi hotel room under mysterious circumstances on the night of January 17, 2014.

On Wednesday, Swamy hailed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “CBI jay ho,” he tweeted.

On August 16, Swamy had tweeted terming Sushant’s death as murder. He took to his verified Twitter to take a dig at Bollywood, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government when he made the comment.