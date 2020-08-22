CBI team at Sushant’s Bandra flat to recreate crime scene

Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team of the CBI probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday reached the Bandra flat of the actor, where he was found dead on June 14, along with the forensic team and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj and others.

This was after another team of the CBI’s SIT visited the Cooper hospital and Bandra Police station. Different teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) SIT are pursuing the probe from multiple angles, sources said.

The team of the CBI’s SIT led by SP Nupur Prasad reached the Mont Blanc apartment in Bandra area with the forensic team. The team will recreate the crime scene and also question Pithani, Neeraj, and Sushant’s staff member Dipesh Sawant on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.

The forensic team will collect all the evidence from the Bandra flat of the late actor. An agency source said that the photographs of the flat and autopsy report will be shared with the forensic team for analysis.

The action comes after the CBI recorded the statement of Pithani and Neeraj earlier in the day. Neeraj and Pithani were brought for questioning at the IAF guesthouse where the federal agency officers are staying. On Friday, the CBI had also grilled Neeraj, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Sawant.

Miranda was questioned for over five hours and Neeraj for over 10 hours by the CBI. The source said that Pithani was questioned to put together the chain of events from June 13 that led to the actor’s death on June 14 and also to find out who all were present in the apartment at the time.

The CBI at the Bandra flat will ask Pithani: Who called the keymaker to open the lock of Sushant’s room? Who brought down the body of Sushant? Who made a call to the police?

Meanwhile, one of the federal probe teams arrived at the Bandra Police station to speak to the police personnel who were on duty on June 14 and visited the flat of the late actor after a call was received.

Another team reached the Cooper hospital where the 34-year-old actor’s autopsy was conducted by three doctors. On Friday, the federal probe agency also contacted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor.

An agency source in Mumbai said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others. The CBI and CFSL teams reached Mumbai on Thursday evening and were exempted from the mandatory quarantine by the BMC.

On August 6, after a recommendation by the Bihar government, the CBI had taken over the probe from the Bihar Police on the orders of the central government following an FIR lodged by the deceased’s father at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station.

The case was registered against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of K.K. Singh’s complaint which was filed on July 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering angle into the death since July 31. On Friday, the ED recorded the statement of Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh in Delhi. Earlier, the financial probe agency had recorded the statement of Sushant’s father, another sister Meetu Singh, besides Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others.