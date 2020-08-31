Centre declares 7-day state mourning in memory of Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away here this evening.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days’ state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive, the MHA said in a statement.

“During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.”

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, the ministry added. Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. He was 84. The elder statesman and one of the country’s most respected politicians, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

In the morning, the hospital had reported a decline in his condition. He had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection. Mukherjee, who was President of India from 2012 to 2017, was hospitalised on August 10 in a critical condition.

Condoling the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is grieved at the demise of Mukherjee, adding that he left an “indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation”.

Calling Mukherjee a scholar par excellence, the Prime Minister said he was admired across the political spectrum.

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty,” Modi said.

Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, breathed his last on Monday evening, family members confirmed.

Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet said, “With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, ‘duas’ and ‘prarthanas’ from people throughout India! I thank all of you.”

The former President was hospitalised for the past 21 days and was critical following a brain surgery.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.