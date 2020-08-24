Decide BSP MLAs’ merger with Cong in 3 months, Raj HC tells Speaker

Jaipur: Hearing a petition on the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the Congress, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday directed Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to decide on the matter within three months.

The court asked Joshi to decide on merit the writ petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal also asked Dilawar to approach the assembly Speaker while disposing of the writ petition filed by him.

The Speaker’s counsel said, “The court has disposed of the petition filed by Madan Dilawar and has asked the Speaker to conduct a hearing on the complaint filed on March 16 and decide the matter on merit within three months.”

Dilawar filed the writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP — Jogendra Awana, Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena and Rajendra Gudha — with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the Speaker.