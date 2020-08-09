Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces ban on import of 101 defence items

New Delhi: In a big push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that the Defence Ministry would introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production

Singh added that these items will be put on a ‘negative list’ and “contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years”.

“The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation,” tweeted Singh.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises not just simple parts but also some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, and radars.