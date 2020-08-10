Delhi Police intensify vigil ahead of I-Day

New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Police have intensified their vigil across the national capital with special focus on intelligence sharing on anti-social elements taking refuge in the NCR and the need to launch concerted drive regarding tenant verification and border checking.

The police staff have been briefed to keep a watchful eye on the movement of drones and other flying objects from the open areas on the day of the function and share advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements.

“Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, tenant verification drive has been taken up in various areas of New Delhi. During the drive, the police have also urged people to be extra vigilant and give any input on any suspicious person or activity. Announcements on loudspeakers are also made to spread awareness about tenant verification,” said a senior police officer.

To instill a sense of security among the people, flag marches are also being taken out by the Delhi police.

Also, regular briefing of staff is being done to take stock of the Independence Day preparedness.

Encroachments at various points are also being checked and random checking is being done by the Delhi Police personnel.

In a recent interstate meeting of the police officers via video conferencing , the officers focused on sharing intelligence on the interstate gangs operating in the NCR and on incidents related to supply of illegal arms, narcotics and illegal sale and manufacturing of spurious liquor.