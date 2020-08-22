Delhi police nabs ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf Khan with IEDs after brief encounter

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative along with his associate after a brief encounter near Ring Road in the national capital on late Friday night.

According to reports, the police recovered two pressure cookers fitted with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from from the possession of the arrested ISIS operative.

He was nabbed on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout at around 11:30 pm on Friday. The police also recovered a pistol from him post-firing, said an official.

Immediately after arresting the ISIS operative, NSG team from Gurugram and a bomb squad team to diffuse the IEDs recovered from the terrorist.

A senior police official informed on Saturday morning that the bomb disposal squad successfully diffused the two IEDs carrying over two kg explosives.

The arrested ISIS operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan. He hails from Western Uttar Pradesh and is highly radicalised.

“One ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan,” Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell told reporters.

The police believe that Yusuf has some of his associates in Delhi who were helping him out to carry out lone wolf attack.

Following the arrest of the ISIS operative, the police has being carrying out raids at different locations in the national capital to nab other members of the ISIS module.

A Delhi Police official said that interrogation of the arrested terrorist is underway.