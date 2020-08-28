Encounter with terrorists breaks out in J&K’s Shopian, two terrorists killed

Srinagar: A fierce gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday and till reports last came in two terrorists were neutralised.

Sources in the police said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kiloora area of Shopian following information about the presence of four or five terrorists in the area.

As the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists resorted to heavy firing, turning the search operation into an encounter, said sources.

Sources further said that till reports last came in, two terrorists were neutralised and encounter continues as additional forces have been rushed to the area.

Further details are awaited, sources added.