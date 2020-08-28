Four terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter, operation continues

Srinagar: Security forces by Friday evening succeeded in killing at least four terrorists in a fierce encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development was confirmed by the J&K Police that four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Kiloora area of Shopian.

Of the four terrorists killed in the encounter, two of them have been identified as Shakoor Parray and Suhail Bhat.

The IGP Kashmir confirmed that terrorist Shakoor Parray, district commander of Al Badr terror organisation and another terrorist Suhail Bhat, who abducted and killed Khanmoh’s Panch, were killed in the encounter.

Earlier, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, “Shopian Encounter Update: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details emerging.” Operation in the area is still on.

A senior police official said that exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces started in an apple orchards of Kiloora village where after a specific input a cordon was laid by a joint team of security forces.

The police official further said that cordon-and-search-operation in Kiloora was launched by a joint team of J&K Police, 44RR and CRPF.

“As the cordoned tightened, the the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, triggering an encounter in which till reports last came in four terrorists were neutralised,” said the official.

Till reports last came in, the operation was on as it was presumed that some more terrorists were there in the area where the exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the terrorists.