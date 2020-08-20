Gajendra Shekhawat hospitalised after testing positive for Covid

New Delhi: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for Covid-19. According to sources, he will undergo treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Shekhawat had been feeling unwell for some time following which he had undergone a Corona test.

Shekhawat has appealed to all people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get examined for Covid so that if someone comes in contact with them, the source of the virus could be detected. The Union minister’s staff will also undergo a test for coronavirus.

Earlier, several other Union ministers have also tested positive for Covid-19. Home minister Amit Shah, who had tested positive for coronavirus has now recovered. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also undergoing treatment after contracting the virus.