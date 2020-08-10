Gehlot villain of ‘Great Political Drama’ of Rajasthan: BJP

Jaipur: BJP state President Satish Poonia on Monday termed the Rajasthan political crisis as the ‘great political drama’ of Rajasthan and termed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the villain in the entire episode.

“The person who was trying to project himself as a hero has emerged as a villain in the entire episode and hence he should resign on moral grounds for bringing infamy to Rajasthan,” said Poonia.

He also asked Gehlot to share with the citizens of the state the expenses incurred on the MLAs’ stay in Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur and Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Poonia claimed that while accommodation charges for the MLAs amounted to Rs 4 crore, food and other expenses came to Rs 10 crore while the cost of air travel is yet to be calculated.

The state BJP President also said that the way the Gehlot government imposed sedition charges on its own MLAs also raises questions on its intentions. He added that they made the Special Operations Group and the Anti Corruption Bureau investigate people’s representatives, only to make a U-turn later and drop the sedition charges.

He quipped that since the Congress government has taken many U-turns, Rahul Gandhi should start a U-turn channel. Poonia said that the entire episode has exposed the weakness of the Congress high command.

Poonia also questioned that how the party which lacks a president in Delhi, could have solved the Rajasthan political crisis.