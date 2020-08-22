Haryana Inspector General held for assaulting women

Chandigarh: Haryana Inspector General of Police Hemant Kalson, who is no stranger to controversies, was arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly assaulting two women after trespassing into their houses in Panchkula district, officials said.

In April 2019 he had faced suspension for allegedly firing into the air with a constable’s semi-automatic gun outside the Circuit House at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu, while in September 2018 he was assaulted by passers-by in a case of road rage.

In the latest episode, Kalson has been booked for two incidents in Pinjore town, some 30 km from here, both reported on Friday.

In the first incident, a woman alleged that Kalson forcibly entered her house and beat up her daughter.

In the second incident, a man in a complaint said Kalson allegedly abused his wife and assaulted him, besides threatening to shoot him.

According to the first information report, he was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of both incidents.

Kalson, 55, is currently posted as IGP, Home Guards.