Haven’t gone this long without playing any cricket, says Taylor

Trinidad: Veteran New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor conceded on Tuesday that he has not gone this long without playing cricket since his high school days. The Kiwis haven’t featured in an international game since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor, who last month took part in New Zealand’s first training camp at the Bay Oval, accepted that safety of everyone remains paramount in these unprecedented times.

“Yeah, it has been a strange time all around,” Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “I haven’t gone this long without playing any cricket since I was in high school. So, yeah obviously, isolation and all those other things are a little bit strange, but it is what it is.”

Taylor is currently in Trinidad to take part in the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 20. He will be donning the jersey of Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

“You know it’s going to be strange for everybody at the CPL. Nobody has played international cricket for a while, so everyone is going to be nervous, I’m sure. So, the training and early games are very important,” Taylor said.

“The atmosphere in Twenty20 cricket is a lot of what you play and we get the best crowds in that format. So, to play in front of nobody but knowing that people at home will be watching and cheering us on, it’s going to be a bit strange, but at the same time something that we’re going to get used to,” he added.