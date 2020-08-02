Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, in Medanta Hospital

New Delhi: After taking personal charge of controlling the spiralling numbers of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and bringing them down to below a thousand per day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has himself tested positive for the infectious disease.

Disclosing it on Twitter, Shah (55) said, “I have tested positive but my health is fine,” he said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The Union Home Minister also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” he wrote in a message on Twitter.

According to the protocol of contact tracing, those who came in contact with him recently, particularly the last 10 days, will be asked to undergo Covid-19 tests.

After the news spread, top politicians including BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav wished Shah and others wished a speedy recovery.

Madhya Pradesh CM, who had too tested positive for COVID-19 infection last week, wrote, “May God heal you completely soon and you join the service with full energy. We wish you all the best!”

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wished recovery to Shah on Twitter and wrote, “I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge.”

Shah has been leading Delhi’s fight against the deadly pandemic from the front. After Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia apprehended that the national capital will have more than 5 lakh cases of Covid-19 by the end of July and the Supreme Court too came down harshly on the Delhi government for its handling of the pandemic, Shah took it upon himself to ramp up the capital’s heath infrastructure and empower hospitals with necessary equipments like PPE kits and ventilators.

Earlier, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and party spokesman Sambit Patra were also detected to have the disease. Even now, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shvraj Singh Chouhan, who had also tested positive, is admitted to hospital.