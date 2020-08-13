I don’t know a better person and I never will: Sushant’s niece Mallika

Mumbai: For Mallika Singh, there is no better person she has known in life than her maternal uncle, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I don’t know a better person and I never will know a better person,” wrote Mallika on her verified Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon.

She shared a happy throwback selfie clicked with her “Gulshan mama”, or Sushant, along with the post that she hashtagged #SCforSushant. The hashtag has been trending on Twitter since Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on social media, demanding unbiased investigation into her brother’s death.

“We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah,” Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account.