India crosses 3.5 mn mark with over 78K new corona cases

New Delhi: With a single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths, the coronavirus tally in India on Sunday reached 35,42,733 cases, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Out of the total cases, 7,65,302 are active ones, including 12,878, which came up in the last 24 hours. A total of 27,13,933 have recovered from the virus so far. With 64,935 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate reached 76.47 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.81 per cent. So far, 63,498 people have died of the disease.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 7,47,995 cases and 23,775 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,09,238 cases and 7,050 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

According to fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India achieved a record number of 10,55,027 tests in a single day on Saturday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,14,61,636.

A total of 1,583 laboratories are conducting Covid-19 tests across the country. Of these, 1,003 are government labs while 580 are private.

A total of 811 laboratories are conducting Real-Time RT-PCR for Covid-19 while the TrueNat Test is being conducted by 651 labs. The CBNAAT Test for Covid-19 is being carried out by 121 labs across the nation.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation. The US and Brazil lead the board with 59,61,094 and 38,46,153 cases, respectively. The total number of cases across the globe has reached 2,49,96,456 while the total fatalities have reached 8,42,499.