India indebted to greats like Mahatma Ayyankali: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered Mahatma Ayyankali on his birthday, saying India remains indebted to greats like him.

“India remains indebted to greats like Mahatma Ayyankali. His work towards social reform and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire. Remembering him on his Jayanti.”

Ayyankali was a social reformer who worked for the advancement of deprived untouchable people in the princely state of Travancore, British India. His efforts influenced many changes that improved the social well-being of those people who are today referred to as Dalits.

Born on August 28, 1863 in Venganoor — a town near the southern end of Kerala — Ayyankali passed away on June 18, 1941.