Indian Coast Guard rescues 14 fishermen off Tamil Nadu coast

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard rescued 14 stranded fishermen from their broken-down boat, 88 nautical miles off Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam, a defence statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, Tuticorin-based fishing boat GN Sabari had sailed off on August 4 but suffered a breakdown, and started drifting.

A merchant ship sighted the stranded vessel and relayed the information to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai.

Upon receipt of information, Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya was diverted to provide necessary assistance.

The fishing vessel, observed to have a machinery breakdown and a damaged propeller, was drifting due to the rough weather caused by the monsoon, and towed by the Coast Guard ship to the nearest fishing harbour, Nagapattinam, for repairs on the late evening of August 5.