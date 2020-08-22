Islamic State J&K terror module busted, five arrested with huge cache of arms

Srinagar: A terror module linked to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was busted on Saturday by the J&K police when they arrested its five operatives from the Bandipora district.

Sources in J&K police said that out of the five arrested terror associates of ISJK, four were from different places of Bandipora and one of them was from Srinagar.

According to reports, incriminating material and a large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the possession of the arrested ISJK operatives.

Besides arms and ammunition, matrix sheets, ISJK flags and other incriminating material was recovered from the five operative of the terror module.

The Bandipora Police said, “on preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated to terror outfit ISJK. They have carried out a recee of the Indian Army camp to carry out a future attack at the camp.”

The police further said that the arrested module was also providing support to terror groups operating in the Kashmir valley besides motivating and radicalizing the youths to join terror outfits.

They were also making flags of ISJK in Chittibandy, Aragam for supplying it to their associates in Srinagar. police said

An FIR No.30/2020 under UAPA Act has been registered at the Aragam police Station and further investigations were on, added the police official.