JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife test corona positive

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha President and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren and his wife Rupi Soren have tested positive for coronavirus, their son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted on Saturday.

“Both of them are in home isolation and undergoing treatment. With the good wishes of the people of the state, they will be back with us,” he added.

In the past, some persons working at the house of Shibu Soren had tested positive. On Friday, Shibu Soren and his wife underwent corona tests.

The Chief Minister and his entire Cabinet are also in home quarantine since Tuesday night after Health Minister Banna Gupta tested positive. He had attended a Cabinet meeting.

Till now, two Ministers and six legislators and two jailed ex-Ministers have tested positive.

The Chief Minister will undergo a corona test for the third time in two days.

Hemant Soren and his wife had got themselves tested after he came in contact with Drinking Water Minister Mithlesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahto, both of whom tested positive.

The Chief Minister went for a second test when more than 20 staff at the Chief Minister’s Office and residence, including a driver and security personnel, tested positive.

In Jharkhand, more than 28,000 cases of coronavirus have been detected, with 301 casualties.