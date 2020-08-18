Published On: Tue, Aug 18th, 2020

Kirti Kulhari starts reading Bhagavad Gita

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently reading the Bhagavad Gita.

She posted a few pictures where we seee her reading the holy scripture

Taking to Instagram, Kirti wrote: “Finally, I feel ready to start reading #theholygeeta. I just know all the answers lie therein… And I also know, there will be no questions anymore.. There will be nothing to seek, nothing to find…just a Life to live… in all its beauty,in all its glory.”

Along with it, she posted a few pictures where we seee her reading the holy scripture.

“Stay blessed everyone,And thank you @rajsingh_chaudhary for gifting me this most special gift -#giftofwisdom,” she added.

