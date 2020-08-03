K’taka Cong worker held for derogatory tweet on Amit Shah

Bengaluru: A Karnataka Congress worker, who is reportedly associated with the social media unit of the party, was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter, an official said on Monday.

The tweet was a reaction to reports that Shah got infected with coronavirus.

“We have arrested Anand Prasad for his derogatory tweet on Shah,” said a Cubbon Park police official.

At around 2 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Prasad from his Rama Murthy Nagar residence. He has been booked under various Sections of the IPC including 505/C, 505/1/B and 153.

Police are yet to produce Prasad in the court and he is being interrogated.

Prasad identifies himself as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Social Media (worker) on Twitter and flaunts a display picture in which he is seen welcoming Rahul Gandhi with a bouquet.

Meanwhile, state Congress party spokesperson Ugrappa said he has no idea about the development and he is not sure if he met him anytime.

“That is not correct… I have no idea, it is news for me,” said Ugrappa.

“Normally I do not look into all these things. I am a busy man, I am a lawyer and I have my own issues. It is very difficult to follow Whatsapp, Twitter and all,” said Ugrappa.

However, Ugrappa said he can find a legal solution to the issue once he comes to know what derogatory remarks Prasad had made.