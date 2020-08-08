Lakshar-e-Taiba terror financing network busted in Jammu, police arrests six OGWs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday has arrested six over-ground workers (OGWs) of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with the terror-financing of the proscribed terror group.

According to Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the J&K police received inputs about a terror-financing network operating in Jammu and its active involvement in assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba. The SOG team in Jammu Jammu swung into action and arrested one Mudasir Farooq Bhat who during interrogation admitted that he had links with LeT.

The police official further informed that on the basis of information received from Bhat, the SOG arrested 5 other persons associated with LeT.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tauqir Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal & Tariq Hussain Mir, said the police official while addressing a press conference.

Among the arrested OGWs was also a ‘Maulavi’ (cleric), said the police official.

Following the arrest of the six OGWs, a case has been registered under Section 38 (Membership of LeT) and 40 (Financing and other support activities) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The police official further said that all the arrested accused were working for Haroon Ilias Khubeb (Mohammad Naveen Bhat), resident of Doda. Haroon was trained by LeT in Pakistan in 1997.

The IG Jammu said that Haroon after coming back to Doda from Pakistan, was involved in LeT activities in the region. He again went to Pakistan in 2006 and since then he had been operating for the activities of LeT from there.

The police official said that an individual named Abid Ahmad Bhat was recruited by Harron who got killed in an encounter in 2018. Another person named Jamaldin was recruited and had been arrested in 2019 and is in jail at present,added the police official.

He said that both of the aforementioned individuals were being paid for carrying out terror activities and a total of Rs 12.5 lakh was transferred to them through Attari Border and other channels. Hawala transactions were made through Mumbai and some of the money was transferred through electronic mode, the police informed.

The IG, Jammu also said that the terror group had been planning something big for 5th August or for 15th August. He, however, did not elaborate any further on the issue but added the investigations in to the arrest was in progress.