Published On: Wed, Aug 26th, 2020

Miffed Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani quits seat

Mumbai: In a surprise development, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani Sanjay H Jadhav has abruptly quit his seat, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Jadhav sent his resignation letter to party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Popular as ‘Bandu’, Jadhav sent his resignation letter to party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging the party was being sidelined in his home constituency.

He claimed that the party activists were being systematically sidelined by workers of ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party although the Sena was now in power in the state.

When contacted, party officials in Mumbai declined to comment but said that any final decision in the matter will be taken only by Thackeray.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com