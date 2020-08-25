Monsoon Session likely from Sept 14; to have 18 sittings

New Delhi: The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to begin from September 14 in which 18 sittings are expected in each of the two Houses that would conduct their proceedings without any off day.

Though there was no official communication from the government or Parliament, official sources said that there will be 18 sittings and September 14 is the date when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would commence after a gap of six months.

The upcoming Monsoon Session will see Parliament assembling for the first time after the lockdown imposed across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Budget Session had ended on March 23, and the maximum six-month gap between two sessions, as mandated by the Constitution, ends on September 22.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that Parliament is likely to run from September 14 to October 1 and the House proceedings would take place on Saturday and Sunday also.

There would be two Saturdays and Sundays between September 14 and October 1.

As per the official, the Lok Sabha would function from 9 am to 1 pm while Rajya Sabha proceedings would take place between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Parliamentarians will not be allowed to return to their constituencies during the session unlike the previous years’ trend when most of them used to leave the national capital on Friday and return on Monday.

The purpose is to avoid the spread of Covid-19 which has infected over 31 lakh people across the country so far and killed 58,390.

There are also proposals to install an ultraviolet irradiation system in the air-conditioning unit of the Rajya Sabha to kill germs and viruses.

Overall, the Monsoon Session is likely to be marked by several firsts and special measures, government sources said.

Four large (85 inches) display screens will be set up in the chambers and six smaller (40 inches) screens and audio consoles in the four galleries, as well as cables to transmit real-time audio-visual signals and communications consoles to enable members to participate in debates and discussions.

The government is learnt to have planned to clear 11 ordinances on priority amid the Opposition’s attempt to keep it on the back-foot over the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Most of these 11 ordinances will lapse if not passed in the upcoming session of Parliament as the Winter Session will be held only in December.