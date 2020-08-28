NIA files chargesheet against 4 in Telangana Maoist funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four people for recruiting youth and arranging funds for the CPI (Maoist) through their frontal organisations Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telanagana Praja Front (TPF).

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency filed a chargesheet against arrested accused Maddileti aka Bandari Maddileti, state president of TVV, Menchu Sandeep aka Praveen, state general secretary of TVV, Nalamasa Krishna aka Rathnamala, state vice president of TPF, and absconding accused Yapa Narayana aka Haribhushan, secretary, Telangana State Committee, CPI (Maoist), under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Hyderabad Police had registered a case after they raided the house of Maddiletti on October 8, 2019 in which many incriminating letters, documents and digital devices were recovered which established his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and top leaders of their frontal organisations.

The spokesperson said that the investigation revealed that the members of frontal organisations like TVV, TPF etc., in association with underground leaders of proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), were engaged in furthering the activities of the said organisation in the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society and raising funds through educational institutions and also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into CPI (Maoist) for engaging in anti-national activities against democratically elected governments.