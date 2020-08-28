Now CBI starts questioning prime accused Rhea in Sushant death ‘mystery’

Mumbai: Finally on Friday the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajut death case appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which on her arrival immediately started quizzing her.

Rhea arrived at the DRDO guesthouse here, where the CBI’s Special Investigation Team headed by Nupur Prasad started her grilling. This is for the first time that Rhea is being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh were also there at the DRDO guest house.

The CBI will be asking her about her relationship with Sushant; how he was behaving during the Europe trip last year; the alleged drug angle and the financial transactions from Sushant’s account and their long stay at the Cornerstone resort in Mumbai after returning from the Europe tour.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and others on July 31, while the NCB registered a case on Wednesday on the request of the financial probe agency, the ED.