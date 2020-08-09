One terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: One terrorist was killed and two others were injured as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on Sunday from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said: “A group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate in the Krishna Ghati Sector but alert Indian troops detected the suspicious movement close to the LoC and engaged them, resulting in the killing of one terrorist and serious injuries to two others.

“Subsequent search in the area showed that the terrorist’s body had been dragged away from the site.”

One AK-47 assault rifle, two AK-47 magazines, and some eatables were seized from the spot.

“Pakistan markings on the eatables and a few other items clearly indicate the complicity of Pakistan in sponsoring terror activists in J&K,” the spokesman said.

He said that security forces are maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid along the LoC to foil any nefarious design of Pakistan.

The spokesman added that Pakistan troops violated ceasefire at many locations on Sunday, including Krishna Ghati, and Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.