One terrorist killed in J&K’s Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in the encounter at Kreeri. Operation is going on,” the police said.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Saloosa area following information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Till reports last came in, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area where the operation continues, added the police official.