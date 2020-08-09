Over 50 scribes get anti-India audio messages

Lucknow: A case has been registered against unnamed persons after about 50 scribes in the state capital received audio messages regarding protests against the construction of Ram temple on Independence Day and demand for a separate nation for Muslims.

ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said that a case had been registered under Sections 505(1)(B), 505(2), 153A, 153B, 124A, 295(A), 298, UAPA Act and IT Act.

The FIR was registered on charges of sedition, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), IT Act, vilification or attacking religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, speaking words against national integration, deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings, and whoever, with the deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings.

“We have initiated a probe in the matter and will nail the culprits,” the ADG said.

The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by sub-inspector Mahesh Dutt Shukla.

Lucknow Police commissioner Sujeet Pandey said that the cyber cell has been entrusted the task to trace the senders of the messages.

The messages were sent from different numbers having codes of Malaysia, Canada and different states of the United States.

The audio message, in male voice, urges people to protest against the coming up of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and says it is a step towards making the country a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

The message further instigates people of one faith to demand a separate country on the lines of Khalistan.

Joint Commissioner of Police, crime, Nilabja Choudhury said, “All the numbers from which the audio messages have been sent seem to be Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and are being tracked by experts. We are also planning to take assistance from National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as UP ATS in the probe.”

Meanwhile, police officials said they were inquiring if similar messages have been received in other districts too.