Role of SDPI in B’luru riots coming out, says K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said an investigation into the riots that broke late on Tuesday night has revealed the role of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and said the probe will dig deep into it.

Bommai said the police investigation into the riots led to the arrest of four SDPI members, Muzammil Pasha, district secretary of SDPI, Afraz Pasha, Shaik Adil and Firoz.

The minister said the role of the four in the riots is being investigated.

He said the ongoing enquiry is throwing up newer aspects and added that he did not want to reveal more information at this crucial juncture.

“DJ Halli and KG Halli, riot affected places, have been peaceful since Wednesday without any untoward incidents as the probe continues. At the moment I can’t share much with you but will do it in the coming days,” said Bommai.

According to Bommai, based on cctv footage, it has come to light that SDPI workers had arrived at the scene of riots from places adjacent to DJ Halli and KG Halli.

He said the investigation is aimed at uncovering the entire conspiracy as more details are being dug out.

Officials are also collecting information on cases against the SDPI in Mangaluru and Mysuru as well.

Bommai appealed to the people to maintain peace and order while he appreciated the police for carrying out their duties and investigating the riots amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Police have made several arrests and booked rioters for storming into two police stations with a motive to kill P.Naveen, the nephew of Congress MLA Akanda Srinivas Murthy. On Tuesday night, hundreds of people ran amok after Murthy’s nephew Naveen posted a derogatory message on social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a warzone.