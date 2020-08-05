RSS chief Bhagwat remembers struggle of Advani, others for Ram temple

Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who attended the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony for Ram Mandir along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that several people made sacrifices for the temple in Ayodhya and now with the construction work starting there is a wave of joy across the country.

Addressing a gathering in Ayodhya, Bhagwat said, “So many people sacrificed their lives, but they could not be present here physically.” Bhagwat said that the RSS had taken the cause for the Ram Mandir.

“I remember the then RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras telling us that we shall have to struggle for 20-30 years, only then will this be fulfilled.”

“We struggled for 30 years and in the 30th year, we have now attained the joy of fulfilling our resolution,” Bhagwat said.

Remembering BJP veteran LK Advani, who could not attend the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony in Ayodhya, the RSS chief said, “There are many who could not be physically present today due to the global pandemic, but they are present in spirit. I am sure all of them, including Advani ji, would be watching the event from his home and will be glad today to see their dream come true.”

Bhagwat further said that there is a “wave” of joy in the whole country today.

The RSS leader also hailed the Prime Minister for taking bold steps for making the country self reliant. He stressed that everyone should take a vow to make India self reliant.

He also said that India believes in ‘Vasudev Kutubhkam’, i.e. World is One Family. “We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India,” Bhagwat said.

He also emphasised on making Ayodhya beautiful and said that the work for the Ram temple has started and we are eager for the completion of the temple.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya and laid the first brick. Modi first performed ‘aarti’ and offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and also offered his prayers at the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.