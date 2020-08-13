Scribe Rajdeep Sardesai tweets fake news about Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Senior scribe Rajdeep Sardesai on Thursday peddled fake news by tweeting that former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator for last three days at an Army Hospital, has died.

However, minutes after he deleted the tweet when netizens called him out for peddling fake news.

Soon after the fake news tweet by Sardesai, Pranab Mukherjee’s son and daughter also clarified on his health and castigated him for spreading rumours.

The former President’s son Abhijit Mukherjee refuted speculations around Mukherjee’s worsening health saying his father is ‘alive’. “My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is also a Congress functionary, too refuted the rumours about her father. She also urged, especially media persons, not to call her citing that she needs to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.

The trolling by netizens forced Sardesai to issue a denial and as a face-saving measure he said that though Pranab Mukherjee is criticial he is still fighting on.

Sardesai also apologised for falling for fake news being circulated on Pranab Mukherjee’s death.

Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where the former President is currently undergoing treatment, said in an official statement on Thursday (August 13) that his condition remained unchanged on Thursday morning. The statement added that the former President is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

Mukherjee, the 13th president of India, was also found to be Covid-19 positive.

The hospital authorities issued a statement after fake news started appearing on social media platforms about Mukherjee’s health condition.

The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday has not shown any improvement and his health worsened on Tuesday evening.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure.