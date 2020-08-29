Sex racket busted in Delhi, 20-year-old girl rescued

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women, on Friday night rescued a 20-year-old girl from a sex racket allegedly running in a house in Rohini.

The girl had dialled the Commission’s 181 helpline seeking help. The DCW team got into action after the girl informed them that one of her old acquaintances had lured her with the promise of a high paying job and had instead pushed her into prostitution.

He had told her that he could help her earn easy money using a “shortcut”. The girl agreed and went with him to a house situated in Rohini sector 6 on August 25. It was there that the girl realised that she was being pushed into prostitution.

Upon reaching the house in Rohini, she was told to engage in prostitution with several clients visiting the house on a daily basis. She was told that she would be paid Rs 1,000 per client. When the girl protested, she was threatened, beaten up and locked inside the house.

The DCW team reached the given address along with the police and found that there were 3 girls and some men inside the house apart from the main perpetrator Jitesh who fled the scene while his partner was nabbed.

The 20 year old girl who had called DCW for help was rescued and all other people present at the spot were taken to the police station. The survivor, in her statement, told the police that she was threatened and beaten up whenever she protested.

An FIR has been registered and three accused have been arrested. Police is trying to arrest Jitesh who is still at large. The survivor was taken for medical examination after her statement was recorded.