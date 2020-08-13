Published On: Thu, Aug 13th, 2020

Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after Covid treatment

Bengaluru: Karnataka opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for Covid-19, an official said on Thursday.

“Siddaramaiah has been under the supervision of our expert team of doctors and has responded very well to the treatment. We are delighted to state that he is being discharged this evening (Thursday) in accordance with the guidelines,” said an official from the Manipal Hospital.

The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on August 4 following complaints of fever and an antigen test conducted on him was found to be Covid-19 positive.

At the time of discharge, Siddaramaiah, 72, was found to be stable, asymptomatic and comfortable.

“He has been advised to follow up and home quarantine himself as per the guidelines,” the official said.

