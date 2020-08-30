Soldier martyred in Pakistan firing on LoC in Rajouri

Srinagar: A soldier was martyred in action on Sunday after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

According to the Army, Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector. “Our forces have been responding strongly to the enemy fire,” said an official.

The martyred soldier is Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh. He got critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.