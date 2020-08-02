Published On: Sun, Aug 2nd, 2020

Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stable

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, three days after she was admitted, according to a health bulletin.

Her condition was stable at the time of discharge, said Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 73-year-old Congress patron was admitted to the hospital for routine tests and check-up on Thursday.

She was under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, a chest and respiratory medicine specialist.

On Thursday, she had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours.

