SpiceJet operates first long-haul cargo flight from Amsterdam

New Delhi: Airlines major SpiceJet on Saturday operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Amsterdam to Mumbai using its wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft.

“SpiceJet is the first and only Indian carrier to operate non-stop cargo services from Europe on a dedicated freighter,” the airlines said in a statement. “Adding Netherlands to its international cargo network, SpiceJet carried 13 tonne of cargo supplies to Mumbai.”

According to the airlines, the Airbus A340 freighter aircraft will operate from Mumbai to Khartoum in Sudan on Sunday.

“The A340 freighter will fly from Mumbai to Khartoum on August 23 carrying 40 tonne of cargo,” SpiceJet added.

“This will be SpiceJet’s first non-stop flight to Africa. The airlines had earlier flown to Sudan via Ras Al-Khaimah (UAE).”

Since March 25, 2020, the airlines has operated more than 5,764 cargo flights and transported over 31,800 tonne of cargo — this is more than double of all domestic airlines combined together — carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world.

At present, the airlines’ international cargo network spans over 42 international destinations.