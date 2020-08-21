Sunny Leone reveals the workout regime she never finds easy

Mumbai: Sunny Leone says exercises for the legs and the posterior are not easy.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a small clip of a workout session at home.

“Leg and booty workouts are never easy,” Sunny captioned the clip.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “I too find it difficult.”

“Gradually you will improve,” another one wrote.

Sunny is currently spending time with her family in the US. She flew to the country in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt it would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Lately, Sunny has been sharing a lot of posts on social media on how she’s taking care of her three children amid the pandemic.