Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as after death: Majeed Memon

Mumbai: Adding insult to the injury, Nationalist Congress Party leader and senior criminal lawyer Majeed Memon came out with an insensitive tweet wherein he called out the media clamour around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as publicising every minute development that according to him has adversely affects truth and justice.

A section of social media has been highly critical of his comment.

“Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US,” Memon wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice,” he added.

His tweets were met with mixed reaction, with many taking offence to his posts.

Reacting to the adverse reaction to his views, Memon wrote: “There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him.”

Contrary to what Memon had been said vis-a-vis Sushant’s mysterious death, the NCP leader conveniently forgot the questions raised against police investigations elsewhere in the nation in the past. A glaring example of the same has been the recent riots in Delhi where every opposition party leader questioned the role of Delhi police, even before the investiagtions had actually began, pointed out an analyst adding that there were hordes examples of similar nature where the police had put in the dock before the initiation of a probe.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his flat in Mumbai, with police declaring his death as suicide. The late actor’s family subsequently lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide among other grave charges.