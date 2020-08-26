Swamy sees role of Bollywood Cartel in Sushant’s death

Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has pointed a finger at the role of Mumbai Police and Bollywood in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“For day 1 (July 9) I had said Sushant was murdered, that CBI inquiry should be instituted because Mumbai Police was complicit, and that Dubai is involved. I have been vindicated Now the Bollywood Cartel remains to be identified and made as ‘accessory before the murder’,” Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Wednesday.

Swamy’s tweet comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering charges connected to the case, sought the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to check the drug syndicate connection.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Swamy had questioned the role of film producer Sandip Ssingh, who claims to be a close friend of Sushant and was present at the actor’s residence on the day of his death.

“Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?” read a tweet posted by Swamy on Tuesday.

In another tweet, the veteran politician had claimed that the actor was poisoned before his death and autopsy was deliberately and forcibly delayed.

“Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible,” he wrote.